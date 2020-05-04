Coronavirus: Dubai ruler calls for development of post-COVID-19 economic plan

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called for the development of a post-coronavirus national strategy to “reactivate the economy,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, urged ministers and experts to establish short-term and long-term policies to reopen economic activities in the country.

An emergency plan should be developed to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the medical industries sector as they prepare for the post-COVID-19, Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Our national priorities need to be reviewed to cope with the post-COVID-19 world Our financial and human resources need to be redirected to strengthen our medical, food and economic security through new programs and project,” Dubai’s ruler said.

“Preparing for the post-COVid-19 is preparing for a new future that no one predicted a few months ago,” he added.

Government meetings will be held over the coming weeks to set development goals and an agenda for the upcoming period, WAM reported.

Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai eased lockdown restrictions it had initially imposed in March to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Malls, cafes, and restaurants reopened and employees have been allowed to return to offices, but only at 30 percent capacity.

