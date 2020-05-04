Coronavirus: Dubai warns shops to stop sales, return policies to combat COVID-19

Dubai has warned shops to stop promotions and sales, and halt all return and exchange policies in a measure to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dubai Economy on Twitter listed several other measures that businesses should put in place, including wearing of masks and gloves, shutting clothes fitting rooms, and placing social distancing stickers within the shop.

Precautionary measures for commercial establishments to follow in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. @Dubai_DED pic.twitter.com/0aGyfw8GYM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 3, 2020

Dubai allowed shops and malls that were closed under the emirate’s lockdown to reopen at the beginning of Ramadan, but implemented strict new regulations including requiring staff and customers to wear face masks and banning promotional offers. The DED has since been carrying out daily inspections, issuing fines and closing stores that violate the regulations.

The emirate has been inspecting shops to make sure they are complying with coronavirus precautions.

On Monday, Dubai Economy closed down two shops, issued warnings to 81 more, and imposed a fine on one other, while last week saw significantly higher numbers of closures.

On Sunday, April 26, authorities shut down 21 shops and warned 65 others for noncompliance. The shops were located in the same areas of “Old Dubai.” On Monday the number rose to 26 shut and 234 warned, with a further 13 closed and 211 more warned on Tuesday.

The trend continued the following day, with nine stores closed, 18 fined and 176 warned, and Thursday with 19 shops closed and 165 more warned.

The UAE reported seven new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 126. Over 14,000 have been infected with the virus, with 2,663 recoveries.

Last Update: 11:55 KSA 14:55 - GMT 11:55