Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 295 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Kuwait reported 295 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 5,278 and the virus-related death toll to 40, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
A 74-year-old Kuwaiti citizen and a 58-year-old Indian resident died while they were receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a facility, the ministry said.
Two of the newly infected individuals had traveled abroad and include Kuwaiti citizens who were repatriated from the United Kingdom and France.
Meanwhile, 293 people were either infected after coming into contact with individuals who had the coronavirus or are under epidemic investigation to determine how they contracted the virus.
A total of 1,947 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Kuwait so far.
Kuwait imposed a 16-hour curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., halted all international flights until further notice, and suspended schools and universities until August.
