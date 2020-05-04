Coronavirus: Dubai Police confirm more than three family members can travel in a car

More than three people from the same family will be allowed to travel in a car without being in violation of the three-people limit per vehicle rule imposed as part of restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Dubai Police confirmed on Monday.

“First-degree relatives are also exempted from the limitation and they can travel in the same vehicle even if there are more than three people” Brigadier Saif Mahir al-Mazrouei, Director of Dubai Police Traffic Department, said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

“While a fine of AED1,000 will be imposed on a driver if he had more than three individuals in his vehicle, members of the same family should not be worried about this limitation,” he added.

A medical staffer gives a thumbs-up gesture after obtaining a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. (AFP)

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Dubai Police have set a three-person limit per vehicle for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The confirmation on vehicle restrictions comes after the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates climbed to 14,163 after 564 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Last Update: 04:56 KSA 07:56 - GMT 04:56