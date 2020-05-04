Coronavirus: Oman imposes lockdown on industrial area housing migrant workers

A total lockdown has been imposed on an industrial area in Oman’s Muscat that houses migrant workers as part of efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the densely populated area, the Ministry of Health and the Muscat Municipality announced on Monday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The lockdown, which will begin today, was imposed on the al-Wadi al-Kabir area and will remain closed until further notice.
Oman has so far reported 2,637 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths.
Mass gatherings for Ramadan have been banned and the current lockdown in Muscat was extended until May 8.
However, ahead of the holy month, Oman allowed some commercial business, such as money exchanges and repair shops, to reopen.
Also read:
Coronavirus: Oman to reopen commercial activities including repair shops, exchanges
Coronavirus: Oman bans Ramadan mass gatherings, extends Muscat lockdown until May 8
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 10:04 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04