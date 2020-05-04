Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s death toll rises to 191 as total cases climb to 28,656 

Saudi Arabia reported 1,645 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 28,656 and the virus-related death toll to 191, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
Seven non-Saudi residents living in Mecca and Jeddah died of the virus, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.
Out of the newly detected cases, non-Saudis make up 81 percent, while Saudi citizens make up 19 percent.
According to al-Abd al-Ali, females made up 13 percent of the new infections, and males made up 87 percent.
The new cases were detected in cities and provinces across the Kingdom, he added.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 4,476.
Al-Abd al-Ali advised the public to adhere to preventative measures, such as social distancing and regularly washing their hands, to protect themselves against the virus.
