Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia's statement at G20 Pledging Marathon, in full

Saudi Arabia, as the holder of the G20 Presidency, led a Global Response Pledging Marathon on Monday, along with the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

Saudi Arabia has already pledged $500 million to international organizations to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Of this, the country will allocate $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI), $150 million to The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI), and $200 million to other international and regional health organizations and programs.

The Kingdom was represented at the G20 event by Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah.

Here is his statement in full:

Saudi Arabia G20 pledge full statement

"I would like to extend our appreciation to the European Commission, colleagues and international organizations for coming together and engaging in this high level pledging marathon.

On behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia G20 Presidency, it gives me a great honor to partake in such a tremondous and impactful event.

We have suffered grave losses due to this pandemic, but it has also demonstrated our humanity and today is a proof that, through our solidarity and commitment, we can fight this pandemic together.

In a summit on 26 March, G20 leaders have committed to closing this health financing gap, and invited all countries, NGOs and philantropic organizations to join these efforts.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board estimated an initial $8 billion to make up for the immediate global health funding shortfalls.

As such, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million dollars, and is urging all members, and organizations, to commit to empowering global solidarity and bridging direct funding gaps.

In this event, we must keep in mind the importance of safeguarding everyone's health globally, as we face this crisis with catastrophic effects on people's lives and well-being.

This pledge is urgently needed to ensure development and deployment of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine globally.

The WHO, CEPI, GAVI, Fine therapuetics accelarator and other renowned organizations will be enabled to provide the support needed to all countries to put this pandemic behind us.

In closing, overcoming this crisis requires an urgent and exceptional global response.

Our primary responsibility is to ensure that our people are protected frm disease and to make all efforts necessary to eliminate it. Thank you."

Read more:

Coronavirus: The European Commission pledges $1.09 billion for G20 COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus: Painful steps ahead to fight economic downturn - Saudi finance minister

A new, better normal awaits us after coronavirus

Coronavirus: Dubai ruler calls for development of post-COVID-19 economic plan

Last Update: 14:29 KSA 17:29 - GMT 14:29