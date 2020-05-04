Coronavirus outbreak slams Asia’s factories, activity hits financial-crisis lows

Asia’s factory activity was ravaged in April, business surveys showed on Monday, and the outlook dimmed further as government restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus outbreak froze global production and
slashed demand.
A series of Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) from IHS Markit fell deeper into contraction from March, with some diving to all-time lows and others hitting levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Similar gauges out of Europe’s largest economies due on Monday and later in the week are also expected to show dire global industry conditions.
The PMI for Taiwan, a major producer of high-end technology components, fell to 42.2, its lowest since 2009 and down from an expansionary 50.4 in March.
The declines in South Korea’s and Taiwan’s PMIs showed contractions that were less severe than those seen in other economies in the region, with indicators in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam all reporting plunges to record lows.
Capital Economics’ Holmes said while South Korea and Taiwan held up better than their Southeast Asian counterparts, thanks mostly to effective government policies to contain the virus, conditions have nonetheless worsened.
A garment worker sews clothes at Pro Sports factory in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam. (File photo: AP)
Official data released last week showed the coronavirus sent South Korean exports plunging in April at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis.
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd last week said it expected profits to decline in the current quarter due to a slump in sales.
It said that while work-from-home orders and growth in online learning would underpin demand for memory chips, the outlook for smartphones and TVs was bleak as consumers put off discretionary spending.
The production slump is of particular concern to policymakers, who are worried about the socially destabilizing effects of massive unemployment as firms in both factory and service sectors slash headcount.
A private-sector survey in Australia on Monday showed job advertisements plunging a record 53.1 percent in April, a decline that was almost five times larger than the previous record of 11.3 per cent in January 2009.