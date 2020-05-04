Indonesian authorities use water cannon to disperse lockdown violators

Soldiers and police used a fire truck Monday to spray water at people who violate the coronavirus lockdown rules in the Indonesian city of Makassar.
Some cities and provinces in the Southeast Asian nation have enforced tough social distancing rules, gatherings of more than five people are limited, and only certain types of businesses are allowed to open.
Indonesia reported on Monday 395 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 11,587, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 864, while 1,954 have recovered.
More than 86,000 people have been tested, he said.
Last Update: 13:28 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28