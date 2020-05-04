Saudi Arabia pledges $2.66 million in aid to help Palestinians fight coronavirus

Saudi Arabia will be providing $2.66 million to help the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip combat the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an initiative by the Kingdom’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The initiative will see the provision of aid and supplied sent to the West Bank and Gaza Strip in Palestine worth more than 10 million Saudi riyals, including 12 categories of medical supplies.

“Naif Al-Sudairi, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, and Saud al-Hazeem, Head of the KSrelief’s office in Jordan, signed the delivery shipment notes of first aid batches with CEO of the Palestinian National Fund Ramzi Khori at the Saudi Embassy in Jordan, in the presence of Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Attallah Khairi,” according to a statement from the Saudi Press Agency.

Palestinian high school students receive exam seating card information amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Gaza. (Reuters)

Last month, Saudi Arabia pledged to allocate $25 mln in aid to support the internationally recognized government of Yemen in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, on top of the $500 million dedicated to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in 2020.

The Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza strip have confirmed 353 cases and two deaths so far. The Palestinian stock exchange resumed trading on Sunday, 40 days after halting operations to protect staff and prevent market volatility amid the spread of the coronavirus.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: 20:41 KSA 23:41 - GMT 20:41