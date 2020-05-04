Coronavirus: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan hails fight against COVID-19

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai chaired a remote meeting of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Sunday to review the latest outcomes and progress of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the emirate.

The UAE has put in to place a number of measures and initiatives aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, including restrictions on movement, the development of testing facilities, and research into treatments for COVID-19.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, welcomed these measures and praised the efforts of all the authorities involved during the remote meeting, according to a report in the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Praise for treatment research, health authorities

According to WAM, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the UAE leadership on the promising new experimental treatment developed by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center for COVID-19 patients, which is undergoing clinical trials.



He also praised the efforts of researchers who developed the genome sequencing of the COVID-19 virus at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

During a meeting of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management that I chaired, I was briefed on COVID-19 updates & the results of the eased movement restrictions. We thank Dubai for its commitment & ask all to stay safe & keep following the precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/3dt0PP7KTk — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 3, 2020





Sheikh Hamdan commended the growing research efforts in the UAE to address critical health and medical issues affecting the world.

The Crown Prince also expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) for their role in coordinating the comprehensive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic based on the directives of the leadership and the recommendations of global bodies.

He noted that despite the challenges faced by them, the entire community in the UAE including citizens and residents have risen to occasion and fulfilled their responsibilities in supporting preventive measures.

He also praised the extraordinary role played by frontline workers, including doctors and medical workers. He expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices they have made in ensuring high standards of care and treatment for those afflicted by the virus and their efforts to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the progress achieved in combating the virus and the latest outcomes of comprehensive measures undertaken to counter the spread of the pandemic by different entities including the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.



Sheikh Hamdan commended frontline teams for the positive results achieved as a result of executing a well-planned mitigation strategy and robust preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He particularly noted the role played by organizations at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in the reduction of positive cases to zero in the areas of Naif and Al Ras. He said all stakeholders had played a creditable job in achieving this result.

Discussion of easing restrictions, financial stimulus



Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the outcomes of the easing of restrictions on public movement and the partial reopening of business activity over the past week. He also assessed the continued efforts being made to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety amidst the gradual restoration of normalcy in social and business spheres.



The meeting also discussed the comprehensive Dh 1.5 billion ($272 million) stimulus package and measures being implemented to help ease the pressures on businesses arising from the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.



Among other things, the meeting reviewed a range of potential scenarios as part of ensuring Dubai is fully ready to deal with any unforeseen crisis through robust emergency response plans.



Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai prides itself on its ability to emerge resilient and strong out of challenges.

