UAE confirms 11 coronavirus deaths, 567 new cases raising total 14,730

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 11 more patients have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and 567 new infections on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 14,730, according to officials.

The UAE Government also announced that an additional 203 patients had recovered from the disease after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries so far to 2,966.

An additional 18,698 tests were conducted across the UAE, leading to the detection of 567 cases among various nationalities, according to UAE Government spokesperson Dr. Amna al-Dahak al-Shamsi.

With the new deaths announced on Monday, the UAE’s death toll now stands at 137.

"We have the national resources, talents, and technological infrastructure that qualify us to meet our medical needs and carry out the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister and our government in order to develop the medical sector, not only in the current situation faced by the UAE and the world, but also while at the forefront of countries prepared to address emergencies and health crises," al-Shamsi said at a daily briefing.

Game-changing research

A United Arab Emirates research institute has developed a coronavirus treatment using stem cells “which could be a game-changer in the global fight” against the outbreak, a government official announced on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center has developed a treatment method that regenerates lung cells and prevents the immune system from overreacting, Hend Al Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter thread.

