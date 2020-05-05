Coronavirus: As price hikes hits poor Afghan citizens, Kabul distributes free bread

Afghanistan’s government began distributing free bread to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this week as supplies have been disrupted during the coronavirus shutdown and prices have soared,officials and experts said.
More than 250,000 families in the capital Kabul started receiving ten flat ‘Naan’ breads per day in the first phase of the project.
An Afghan man prepares bread at his bakery to distribute for free, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
“Given Afghanistan’s high dependence on imported food and non-food products, disruption in trade as a result of border closures can have a severe impact on domestic inflation,” Joya said.
The spike in food prices, which has come in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, is a harsh blow for a country reeling from the decades-old conflict between US-led forces and Taliban insurgents.
“As if blasts and attacks were not enough to make our lives miserable, now we have to deal with fears of a virus and a shortage of food,” said Amiran Jalazi, a mother of four children whose husband was killed in a militant attack this year in Kabul.