Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 526 new cases, highest daily toll yet

Kuwait reported its highest daily number of cases, with 526 cases detected in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 5,804.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Cases in Kuwait have been on the rise, but the country has yet to reach the peak of the outbreak.

Six of the newly detected cases are of Kuwaiti nationals who had returned from the United States on repatriation flights, the ministry said.

The 520 other cases are of people who had contact with previously infected individuals and of others who are currently under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infected.

Kuwait MOH updates from May 5,2020. (Twitter)

So far, 40 virus-related deaths have been confirmed in Kuwait and 2,032 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

Ninety people are currently receiving care in several intensive care units (ICUs) in Kuwait’s facilities.

Kuwait imposed a 16-hour curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., halted all international flights until further notice, and suspended schools and universities until August.

Last Update: 11:47 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47