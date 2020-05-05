Coronavirus: Lebanon could extend lockdown to May 24

Lebanon is set to extend its lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus by two weeks until May 24 with the prime minister warning on Tuesday that a failure to comply with a gradual easing of restrictions risked a second wave of infections.
A barber wearing a protective mask shaves a customer's head at his shop, during a countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sidon, Lebanon April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
This “could reflect negatively on the spread of the virus and there is a fear of a second wave which could be much harder than the first,” he said, recommending the two-week extension, according to a statement issued after the meeting.
The government is expected to formally extend the lockdown at a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.
Economic activities would still be allowed to resume gradually under a previously defined time frame.
The security forces and army would be asked to act strictly to prevent violations.