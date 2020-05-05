Coronavirus: Oman extends Muscat lockdown until end of May

The coronavirus lockdown in Oman’s capital city Muscat will be extended until May 29 as the country ramps up its efforts to curb the outbreak, the Supreme Committee for dealing with CODIV-19 announced on Tuesday in a statement.

The lockdown will also apply to the Muttrah district and the Jalan Bani Buali town, the statement added.

This is the second time the lockdown was extended in its capital.

Muscat was put on lockdown on April 10 to slow the spread of the virus, but the committee later announced it would be extending the closure until the first week of May before announcing the new changes today.

The committee also said on Tuesday that the 2019-2020 academic school year would be ending this Thursday, and details about the implementation of measures will be provided by the Ministry of Education later this week.

Ramadan mass gatherings have been banned for the entire duration of the holy month in Oman to prevent people from contracting and spreading the disease to others.

So far, Oman has reported 2,735 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

