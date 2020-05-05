Coronavirus: UAE conducts 1.3 mln tests, number of recoveries doubles in two weeks

The United Arab Emirates has conducted over 1.3 million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the outbreak and up to May 5, as part of the government’s efforts to expand the scope of testing throughout the country, to ensure the early detection of those infected with COVID-19 and the isolation of those they had contact with.
The number of coronavirus patients who recovered from the COVID-19 virus has doubled in the past two weeks, jumping from 1,443 on April 21 to 3,153 on May 5, at an average of 122 cases per day.
The country has now 14 drive-thrus testing centers capable of screening hundreds of people on a daily basis.
On May 4, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced the launch of a new testing center in Mussafah, which aims to conduct 335,000 tests for residents and workers in the region over the next two weeks.
We are pleased to introduce a new screening facility in Musaffah to support the National Screening Project and conduct COVID-19 testing for 335,000 residents and employees in the area over the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/hpMHp6Bcca
The center will complete the healthcare infrastructure already in Mussafah, including the national testing center in Basin 42 next to the bazaar, and the national testing center in Basin 1, also known as the" Mussafah Old Clinic," which were restored by SEHA and can receive 7,500 people daily.
On May 2, Abu Dhabi launched a new coronavirus testing centers in al-Nahyan Camp.