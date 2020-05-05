Saudi Aramco reports multimillion-dollar donations to fight coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Aramco has announced that it has given millions of dollars in funding, support and materials to fight the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

In early April, the Kingdom’s energy giant donated 200 million riyals ($53 million) to the Health Endowment Fund of the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus. Since then, employees at the firm have also launched a campaign, raising over $1.7 million, which has been matched by Aramco, for a total of $3.4 million to supply essentials to more than 20,000 households across Saudi Arabia.

“I am proud of how Aramco has responded to the challenge with a strong, united and compassionate approach, which stems from our deep-rooted community values. COVID-19 has no doubt created physical barriers, but it has also brought many of us closer together,” said Aramco’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Amin Nasser.

Globally, the company also reported that it has contributed more than $3.5 million to healthcare and disaster relief organizations.

As a result of the coronavirus, the company has dramatically increased its medical testing of employees. Aramco has partnered with Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH), which has a facility at the company’s headquarters in Dhahran.

“We have worked with JHAH to roll out a company-wide health awareness campaign, including weekly updates, and ensure all our employees have access to the latest accurate information about preventing transmission of COVID-19, actions they should take if they display symptoms, tips on caring for themselves at home and where to receive medical assistance,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, Aramco has also asked its employees to work from home wherever possible, to reduce the chances of coronavirus infection.

As a result of the nature of Aramco’s work, however, many are still required to go to work, and the company has responded by upping its sterilization efforts, applying social distancing, and ensuring strict health practices, it said.

Aramco has also applied thermal screening to all employees and contractors at its facilities both onshore and offshore.

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,595 more infections of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the Kingdom’s total to 30,251. The death toll remains relatively low at 200.

Last Update: 14:49 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49