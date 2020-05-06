Coronavirus: Oman reports 168 new cases, one new death as total reaches 2,903

Oman reported 168 new coronavirus cases and one new death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,903 and the virus-related death toll to 13, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Forty-one of the new cases are of Omani nationals, and 127 cases of non-Omanis.

A 60-year-old Omani national died of complications due to the virus on Tuesday night, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country rose to 888.

The first two coronavirus cases in Oman were announced on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.

Since then, the government has imposed strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. The lockdown in the capital Muscat was extended until the end of May and Ramadan mass gatherings were banned.

Authorities urged the public to adhere to preventative measures such as social distancing and staying at home to slow the spread of the virus.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

