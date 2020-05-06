Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,687 new cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,938 and the virus-related death toll to 209, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The Kingdom has witnessed 1,352 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases in Saudi Arabia to 6,783.

“Comprehensive testing is entering a new phase, self-evaluation. Around one million people self-evaluated themselves, this contributed to the early detection of cases,” health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

The new technique of self evaluation has helped in discovering 300 coronavirus infections, al-Ali said.

The highest number of newly-detected cases came from Jeddah, with 312 cases, after which came Mecca, Medina, and Taif. The below image shows the exact number of cases detected in the past 24 hours in different areas of the Kingdom.

Out of the newly detected cases, 20 percent are females and 80 percent are males, the spokesman added.

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus treatment protocol, extensive testing, and active screenings have helped the Kingdom maintain its relatively low death rate, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Wednesday.

Even though the health ministry has reported an increasing number of daily new infection cases, al-Rabiah said the death rate remains at less than one percent, that’s 10 times lower than the global death rate, which is seven percent.

