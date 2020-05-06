CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Over 90,000 health workers infected with coronavirus worldwide: Nurses group

Medical staff and workers take part in a national "clap for carers" to show thanks for the work of Britain's NHS (National Health Service) workers and other frontline medical staff around the country. (AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 06 May 2020
At least 90,000 health-care workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with COVID-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of protective equipment, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said on Wednesday.

The disease has killed more than 260 nurses, it said in a statement, urging authorities to keep more accurate records to help prevent the virus from spreading among staff and patients.

Medics are seen doing their final check on the equipment in a makeshift ICU at a car-park of Bahrain Defense Force Hospital in Riffa to treat the coronavirus patients. (Reuters)

Health workers and first responders battling the coronavirus - which has so far infected 3,682,968 people globally and has killed 257,906 as of Wednesday – have been hailed and applauded as heroes.

