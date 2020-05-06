UAE: 30 coronavirus cases due to family gathering, 2-month-old baby, elderly infected

The United Arab Emirates reported on Wednesday 30 new coronavirus infections in members from two families after they held a large combined gathering; among the infected are a two-month-old baby and a number of elderly.

UAE government spokeswoman, Dr. Amna al-Shamsi, said the two families did not abide by the coronavirus precautionary measures, and stressed the important role each individual plays in protecting their loved ones, especially the ones facing the greatest risks.

The elderly are among the high-risk groups of the population who are susceptible to coronavirus infection, along with patients of chronic diseases and young children, due to the fact that they have weaker immune systems.

The authorities detected a total of 546 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 15,738.

The country also confirmed 11 new coronavirus fatalities related to complications of their chronic diseases, bringing the death toll up to 157.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered coronavirus patients jumped up to 3,359 after 206 new recoveries were reported.

Al-Shamsi, said that the number of recovered patients has been increasing since the beginning of May, and that the daily average number of recoveries during the first six days of May reached 155, compared to the previous average of 100 recoveries per day.

The UAE had banned on Tuesday the entry of children under the age of 12 and seniors above the age of 60 to malls, retail shops and supermarkets, as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard high-risk groups of the population.

Al-Shamsi stressed the importance of individuals not leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary, avoiding gatherings of more than five people, maintaining a physical distance of two meters between each other, and wearing face masks at all times.

