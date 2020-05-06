Wedding ban amid coronavirus: Saudi Arabia trains 5,000 registrars in online marriage

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice is training 5,000 marriage registrars to officiate marriages online, in preparation to launch the online marriage service across the Kingdom after the success of the trial period in the capital Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

The training will include educating registrars on how to officiate marriages online through an electronic device which eliminates the need of carrying paper documents and offers the service to couples without the need to go to courts.

The digital marriage contract documents all the information electronically and automates the marriage procedures.

The Ministry of Justice had launched the service in Riyadh in a trial period, allowing 300 registrars to certify 2,000 marriage licenses.

Out of those 2,000, 542 online marriage contracts were certified in Riyadh since the Kingdom suspended on March 16 the attendance of employees at their workplaces in all government agencies.

The service can be accessed through the ministry’s “Najiz” portal (https://najiz.moj.gov.sa/).

Saudi Arabia had suspended on March 12 all events in wedding halls, event venues and hotels as part of the government efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia in lockdown

Saudi Arabia partially lifted the curfew restrictions it imposed across the Kingdom starting on April 26 while maintaining a full lockdown on Mecca and previously isolated neighborhoods.

The public is now allowed to move between the times of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until May 13, the 20th of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia had initially imposed on April 6 a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.

Citizens and residents in the Kingdom were allowed to leave their homes during the time period from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily during the 24-hour curfew these past several weeks. They were also only allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying foodstuff and seeking medical attention and were required to stay within their residential neighborhood areas.

