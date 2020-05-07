Coronavirus: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with 393,000 lights in praise of donations

The world’s tallest building Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with 393,000 lights on Wednesday to mark the donations for the UAE’s “10 million meals” campaign aimed at providing food to those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus has disrupted economies and food supply chains across the world, while government lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the virus have forced many out of work. As a result, the UN has warned of a “hunger pandemic” affecting millions globally.
Within the UAE, many of the poorest in society have been unable to access the charity iftars that take usually place during Ramadan due to restrictions on gatherings and mosques remaining closed.
The UAE therefore launched a “10 million meals” campaign to provide food for those who need it.
“The World’s Tallest Donation Box” initiative is part of the campaign. Over 100 nationalities have contributed, providing a meal for every light purchased via www.tallestdonationbox.com.
The World’s Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase lights on the Burj Khalifa for as little as Dh10 each.
This has resulted in a collective donation of 1.2 million meals or food parcels to low-income individuals or families in the UAE, reported WAM.
