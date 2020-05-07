Coronavirus: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with 393,000 lights in praise of donations

The world’s tallest building Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with 393,000 lights on Wednesday to mark the donations for the UAE’s “10 million meals” campaign aimed at providing food to those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has disrupted economies and food supply chains across the world, while government lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the virus have forced many out of work. As a result, the UN has warned of a “hunger pandemic” affecting millions globally.

Within the UAE, many of the poorest in society have been unable to access the charity iftars that take usually place during Ramadan due to restrictions on gatherings and mosques remaining closed.

The UAE therefore launched a “10 million meals” campaign to provide food for those who need it.

Providing food for everyone, with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a social priority in our battle against the pandemic. The crisis revealed our country’s authenticity and deeply-rooted generosity. In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need. No one is left pic.twitter.com/MISKrDsl5D