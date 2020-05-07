Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 278 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Kuwait reports 278 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases in the country 6,5467 and the virus-related death toll to 44, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
The new cases are either of people who were infected from other individuals who have the virus, or are under epidemic investigation to determine why how they contracted the virus.
Meanwhile, 162 people recovered from the virus, which brings the total recoveries in the country to 2,381.
Kuwait imposed a 16-hour curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., halted all international flights until further notice, and suspended schools and universities until August.
Last Update: 12:22 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22