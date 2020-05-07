Coronavirus: Newborn baby, mother in the UAE recover from COVID-19

A newborn baby and his mother, who had both tested positive for the deadly coronavirus just one day after the child’s birth, have recovered from the virus in the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced on Wednesday.
The mother and son were finally able to leave the hospital almost a month after they tested positive.
Doctors and nurses lined up across the hospital’s hallways and cheered as the family 28-year-old Raneen and now one-month-old Jad made their way to the exit, SEHA shared in a video.
The newborn baby was born with a congenital heart disorder, which required him to be constantly monitored, according to local media reports.
For his own safety, doctors had to treat the mother and child in separate hospital rooms.
Raneen told local newspapers that she had not shown any symptoms prior to being tested, and that her husband and other two children had tested negative for the virus.
The UAE has reported 15,738 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far.
