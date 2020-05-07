Coronavirus: Oman detects 55 new cases, mostly in non-Omani residents

Oman reported 55 new coronavirus cases, mostly found in non-Omani residents, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,958.

Forty non-Omanis and 15 Omanis tested positive, the ministry added.

Oman has reported 13 virus-related deaths so far.

Meanwhile the number of recoveries in the country rose to 980.

Registration of (55) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/okoq4HfkKC — Oman VS Covid19 - عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 7, 2020

The first two coronavirus cases in Oman were announced on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.

Since then, the government has imposed strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. The lockdown in the capital Muscat was extended until the end of May and Ramadan mass gatherings were banned.

Authorities urged the public to adhere to preventative measures such as social distancing and staying at home to slow the spread of the virus.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

