Coronavirus: UAE detects 502 new infections, 8 deaths after conducting 33,000 tests

The UAE reported 502 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 16,240 and the virus-related death toll to 165, Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced on Thursday.

Eight people, who are of different nationalities, died of the virus, the health ministry said. They suffered from chronic illnesses.

The 502 new cases are currently all stable and are receiving the necessary care they need to ensure they recover from the virus, the ministry added.

The new infections were detected after the ministry conducted over 33,000 coronavirus tests as part of efforts to ramp up testing measures in the country.

Meanwhile, 213 people recovered from COVID-19 in the UAE, which brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,572.

The ministry had announced a day earlier that 30 people from two families were infected with the virus after they held a large gathering together. Among those infected were a two-month-old baby and several elderly people.

The UAE government spokeswoman Dr. Amna al-Shamsi urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to protect their health.

The UAE had announced it would be loosening restrictions for the holy month of Ramadan, including reopening malls and restaurants.

However, children under the age of 12 and seniors above the age of 60 have been banned from entering malls, retail shops, and supermarkets, the government said on Tuesday.

