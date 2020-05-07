Valet of US President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

One of US President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House confirmed on Thursday following a CNN report.
The valet is a member of the US Navy and works on the White House grounds, often close to the President and first family.
Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”
The man started exhibiting symptoms Wednesday morning, according to CNN citing a White House source.
Trump, his immediate entourage and guests to the White House are regularly given tests that provide results within about 15 minutes.
However, there are potential gaps in the screening, including journalists who may come within a short distance of the president but are not tested.
Read more:
Coronavirus: 7 Mother’s Day gift ideas to give remotely during a pandemic
Russia culture minister tests positive for coronavirus
Rome hospital launches testing to check how many have had the coronavirus
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 15:53 KSA 18:53 - GMT 15:53