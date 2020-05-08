Coronavirus: China says it supports WHO investigation into pandemic after pressure

China said Friday it supports the establishment of a panel led by the World Health Organization to review the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, after facing global pressure to allow an international investigation.

The review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive manner” at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”, under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

Last Update: 09:18 KSA 12:18 - GMT 09:18