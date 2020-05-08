Coronavirus: Kuwait to impose 20-day total curfew from May 10

Kuwait will enact a ‘total curfew’ from 4 p.m on Sunday through May 30 to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.



Further details of the curfew will be announced soon, it said.



Kuwait on April 20 expanded a nationwide curfew to 16 hours a day, from 4 p.m to 8 a.m, and extended a suspension of work in the public sector, including government ministries, until May 31.



On Friday the Gulf state announced 641 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 7,208, with 47 deaths.



The number of cases in the six Gulf Arab states has risen steadily to almost 86,000, with 486 deaths, despite containment measures including curfews, the grounding of passenger flights and the closure of most public venues.



The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 35,000 on Friday.







