Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,701 new cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,701 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,432 and the virus-related death toll to 229, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The Kingdom has witnessed 1,322 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases in Saudi Arabia to 9,120.

One of the deceased was a Saudi citizen, nine were from different nationalities, and all of them were between 25-58 years old. The deaths took place in Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh.

Out of the newly detected cases, 13 percent are females and 87 percent are males, the health ministry's spokesman said.

Four percent of the newly detected cases were children, three percent were from the elderly (more than 65-years-old), and the remaining 93 percent were adults, he added.

Saudi citizens are 22 percent of the new cases, while 78 percent were from other nationalities.

Out of the 35,432 detected cases in Saudi Arabia, 26,856 are active cases and 141 are in critical condition.

The below image shows the exact number of cases detected in the past 24 hours in different areas of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has banned gatherings and crowds of more than five people under new regulations issued by the Kingdom to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus treatment protocol, extensive testing, and active screenings have helped the Kingdom maintain its relatively low death rate, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Wednesday.

Even though the health ministry has reported an increasing number of daily new infection cases, al-Rabiah said the death rate remains at less than one percent, that’s 10 times lower than the global death rate, which is seven percent.

