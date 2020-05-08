Coronavirus: UAE announces 553 new infections, total now 16,973, 9 new deaths

The UAE announced 553 new cases of coronavirus in the country on Friday, bringing the total to 16,973, according to the UAE government on Twitter.
The number of new cases is a similar increase to previous days.
The UAE also announced nine new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 174.
An additional 265 people had recovered, said the Ministry of Health, putting the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients at 3,387.
The Ministry said it had carried out an additional 41,000 tests over the last 24 hours.
Last Update: 11:36 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36