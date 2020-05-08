Coronavirus: Yemen reports nine new infections, two more deaths

Yemen on Friday reported nine new coronavirus cases in Aden, the interim headquarters of the government, including one death, and said a second person infected in the southern province of Lahaj had died.

This takes the total count in areas under control of the internationally recognized government to 34 infections with seven deaths.



The Houthi militia, which controls the capital Sanaa and most big urban centers, has so far reported one infection, a Somali national who was found dead in a hotel.





Yemen has been divided since the militia ousted the Yemeni government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting an intervention.



The five-year war has shattered the health system and left Yemen's population weakened by widespread hunger and disease.

Around 80 percent of Yemen’s population, or 24 million people, rely on aid, and 10 million are facing famine. The country has the world’s fourth highest internally displaced population and healthcare is scarce in rural areas.



Last Update: 19:29 KSA 22:29 - GMT 19:29