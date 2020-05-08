Watch: Dubai authorities inspect shops for coronavirus compliance

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) released footage on Friday showing its officials inspect shops to see if they are complying with the new coronavirus health and safety measures.

Dubai allowed shops and malls that were closed under the emirate’s lockdown to reopen at the beginning of Ramadan, but implemented strict new regulations including requiring staff and customers to wear face masks and banning promotional offers. The DED has since been carrying out daily inspections, issuing fines and closing stores that violate the regulations.

The footage released by the DED on Twitter shows authorities wearing face masks inspecting shops, markets and supermarkets.

They are seen monitoring prices and ensuring goods are available in line with regulations in the emirate.

Inspections close around a hundred shops in late April

Authorities closed around a hundred shops in the emirate during the last week of April as a result of their inspections.

On Sunday, April 26, authorities shut down 21 shops and warned 65 others for uncompliance. The shops were located in the same areas of “Old Dubai.” On Monday the number rose to 26 shut and 234 warned, with a further 13 closed and 211 more warned on Tuesday.

The trend continued the following day, with nine stores closed, 18 fined and 176 warned, and Thursday with 19 shops closed and 165 more warned.

The results of investigations for Saturday and Sunday remain to be seen, but Friday is the first time DED has reported all shops in an investigation have been in compliance.

