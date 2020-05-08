What has the global pandemic taught us about supply chains? A lot, say experts

As the world grapples with the largest human and economic crisis since the World War II, supply chains are finding themselves squarely in the international limelight.

The scale of the global coronavirus pandemic – and its staggering effects on supply and demand – has pushed logistics networks to their limits.

COVID-19 exposed the vulnerabilities of complex global supply chains built on lean manufacturing principles. This is particularly true in the health care sector, where the scramble for protective equipment laid bare the inherent risks of inventory and single-sourcing models driven exclusively by cost control.

“The impact of China’s lockdown and its dominance in key areas of manufacturing have highlighted the problem with modern supply chains. When Chinese factories closed, manufacturers struggled to pivot due to a lack of flexibility in their supplier base,” said Christian Lanng, CEO of global e-commerce platform Tradeshift.

One likely consequence is that global firms will diversify their supply chains in the future, instead of relying only on China. Manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam, Mexico, and India could benefit from that shift.

“We will also see a decentralization of manufacturing capacity, with companies looking to bring production home. This trend grew with the likes of automation and small batch production, which had become so cheap that a number of countries started moving portions of their supply chain back home,” Lanng wrote in his blog for the World Economic Forum.

Demand shocks

For weeks at the start of the year, as COVID-19 was taking its toll on China, experts were focusing on “supply shocks,” but as the pandemic crisis deepened and nations began instating lockdowns, supply chains experienced systemic demand shocks.

“The most talked-about example, toilet paper, is ironically usually the go-to example of a perfectly forecastable product, since the end consumption is usually rather stable. There seemed to be a fear that food supply chains would be unable to respond to this unprecedented, massive spike in demand,” said Ralf W. Seifert, professor of operations management at IMD Business School.

But according to the IMD expert, with a few exceptions, consumer staple supply chains were eventually able to meet demand.

“Store shelves have been restocked and this has provided a measure of reassurance to people in a distressing time. But the supply chain professionals behind the scenes have accomplished this with a herculean exceptional effort, as the classic planning models are not built to accommodate such severe peaks in demand,” said Seifert.

“The replenishment models that dictate orders from retail chain distribution centers to stores can be notoriously manual and lacking in sophistication. They are best suited to continuous, relatively smooth demands. With pipelines being emptied out, there was a scramble to redirect inventories, identify priorities, and override IT supply proposals.”

Lessons from a pandemic

So what have we learned?

According to Laura Wellesely, research fellow in Chatham House's Energy, Environment and Resources Programme, the long-term impacts of the pandemic on supply chains will depend to a large extent on how long economic lockdowns around the world last, and on the nature of national recovery packages going forward.

“In the context of food, this crisis has thrown into sharp relief the lack of resilience in national food systems and along international supply chains, with ‘just-in-time’ business models cracking under the pressure of sudden spikes in demand and sudden drops in labor,” Wellesely tells Al Arabiya English.

The expert said it seems likely that food supply chain actors will recognize the need to build in more resilience, for example through investing in more cold chain and storage capacity, so that greater levels of stocks can be maintained in anticipation of a future shock.

The recent supply chain shocks may also prompt greater investment in national food systems and logistics, as a means to kick-start domestic economies and lessen dependence on food imports, Wellesely added.



This will be easier for some countries than others, she said.

“Countries in the Middle East face significant constraints on domestic food production, for example. A ramping up of domestic production of fresh food in countries with limited land and water resources may offer a means of lessening import dependence, but there’ll be important trade-offs in terms of resilience: energy-intensive production systems that rely heavily on cooling may not be a sustainable way forward.”

Professor John Bryson, department of strategy and international business at University of Birmingham, said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the “inherent precarious nature” of global supply chains.

He estimates that the coronavirus pandemic could have over a $300 billion impact on global supply chains, which could extend over two years.

“One response will be a focus in the configuration of value chains that balances risk versus profitability rather than just predominantly focusing on profit,” he told Al Arabiya English.

“COVID-19 has done something that no economist, politician, or journalist thought was ever possible – it has switched off many aspects of the economic system... There needs to be a much broader debate about a new form of economy, a new form of internationalization, new approaches to responsible business and managerial practices and responsible governance.”

