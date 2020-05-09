Bahrain reports 151 new coronavirus cases

Bahrain recorded 151 new active cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the country's Ministry of Health announced.
Of the new cases, 82 are found in expatriate workers, and 69 are “contacts of new cases,” the ministry's tweet said.
According to Reuters’ tally on May 9, Bahrain has had 4,728 cases, and eight deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Last week, Bahrain set up its second field hospital on a man-made island for coronavirus patients. It had previously turned a car park into an intensive care unit.
Previously, the Minisry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism said that nationwide closures that included, cinemas, private sports centers, private swimming pools, special gaming rooms, Shisha (hookah) cafes, and salons, would continue until May 7.
Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 3.95 million people and has killed 273,805.
Last Update: 12:02 KSA 15:02 - GMT 12:02