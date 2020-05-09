Coronavirus: Indonesia reports 533 new cases, biggest in a day

Indonesia reported on Saturday 533 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase, taking the total number to 13,645, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.



Yurianto reported 16 more have died from the disease, taking the total number of deaths to 959, while 2,607 have recovered.



Nearly 108,700 people have been tested as of Saturday, he added, while urging Indonesians to continue obeying the stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus.







Last Update: 16:50 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50

