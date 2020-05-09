CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Indonesia reports 533 new cases, biggest in a day

Medical workers wearing protective suits prepare to bury a victim of coronavirus in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, on March 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Jakarta Saturday 09 May 2020
Indonesia reported on Saturday 533 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase, taking the total number to 13,645, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 16 more have died from the disease, taking the total number of deaths to 959, while 2,607 have recovered.

Nearly 108,700 people have been tested as of Saturday, he added, while urging Indonesians to continue obeying the stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus.



