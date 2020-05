Qatar announced 1,130 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the small country to over 20,000, according to the numbers published by Qatar's Ministry of Health on Twitter.



Authorities recorded one new death and 129 new recoveries during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 13 and the number of recoveries to 2,499.



Developing

Last Update: 11:58 KSA 14:58 - GMT 11:58