Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to 239, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.
The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.
Last Update: 14:22 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22