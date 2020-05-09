Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to 239, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.



The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.



Meanwhile, the Kingdom has eased the coronavirus restrictions in some Madinah neighborhoods allowing residents to leave their homes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Ministry of Interior.

The decision follows a recommendation by health authorities that restrictions be relaxed in areas like Al-Shouraybat, Bani Dhafar, Qurban, Al-Jumuah, and parts of Al-Iskan and Bani Khidrah.

A ministry spokesman said that the public response to remaining restrictions will be monitored and evaluated by health authorities, and called on people to abide by these measures to ensure public safety.







Last Update: 14:22 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22