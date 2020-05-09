CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, 10 deaths

A general view shows almost empty streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Muhammd Nafie, Al Arabiya English Saturday 09 May 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to 239, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom has eased the coronavirus restrictions in some Madinah neighborhoods allowing residents to leave their homes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Ministry of Interior.

The decision follows a recommendation by health authorities that restrictions be relaxed in areas like Al-Shouraybat, Bani Dhafar, Qurban, Al-Jumuah, and parts of Al-Iskan and Bani Khidrah.

A ministry spokesman said that the public response to remaining restrictions will be monitored and evaluated by health authorities, and called on people to abide by these measures to ensure public safety.



Read more:

Coronavirus: Robot doctor helps keep Saudi Arabia medical staff safe

In pictures: Saudi Arabia’s Abha blooms purple

Take a look at the artwork of graffiti artist Klakh, ‘Saudi Arabia’s own Banksy’

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 14:22 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top