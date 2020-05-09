Kuwait's Emir calls for unity in the fight against coronavirus

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has called on all the residents of the country to stand in unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic urging them to support the government’s efforts.
He added the pandemic had resulted in various challenges including the fall in oil prices and investment, noting that it was time to focus on using resources wisely and effectively.
Kuwait announced on Saturday 415 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, bringing the total cases in the country up to 7,623.
The county will enact a ‘total curfew’ from 4 p.m on Sunday through May 30 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.
