Kuwait's Emir calls for unity in the fight against coronavirus

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has called on all the residents of the country to stand in unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic urging them to support the government’s efforts.

In his annual television address on Saturday ahead of the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramadan, Emir stressed the importance of following the guidelines set by the country's health authorities including the upcoming full lockdown.



For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

“Ramadan this year came during the fast speared of COVID-19 with the whole world and Kuwait being affected,” he said. The efforts should be focused on finding a successful cure for the virus, he added.



The decline in oil prices and the value of investment assets will have an impact on the financial solvency of the state, the Emir said.

He added the pandemic had resulted in various challenges including the fall in oil prices and investment, noting that it was time to focus on using resources wisely and effectively.



Kuwait announced on Saturday 415 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, bringing the total cases in the country up to 7,623.



The county will enact a ‘total curfew’ from 4 p.m on Sunday through May 30 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.



Read more:



Coronavirus: Kuwait announces 415 new infections, total now 7,623



Coronavirus: Kuwait to impose full lockdown, curfew for 20 days starting May 10



Kuwait breaks up riot over repatriation by Egyptian workers

Last Update: 14:13 KSA 17:13 - GMT 14:13