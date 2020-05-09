UAE confirms 11 more deaths due to coronavirus, 624 new cases raising total to 17,417

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 11 more people have died due to the coronavirus on Saturday, according to health officials, adding that 624 new cases were also detected raising the total number of infections to 17,417 cases.
UAE health officials also confirmed 458 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,295 patients to date since the outbreak began.
With the new recovery figures, the rate of recovery increased by approximately 25 percent of the total cases recorded in the country, according to health officials.
The country also said it conducted 33,153 coronavirus tests which confirmed the detection of 624 cases.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, 10 deaths
Kuwait's Emir calls for unity in the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus: Qatar records 1,130 new infections, one death
“Eleven people of different nationalities died as a result of complications associated with chronic diseases, bringing the total deaths to 185 people,” the health ministry said in a statement.
In the capital Abu Dhabi, UAE authorities also launched a new mobile coronavirus screening center as part of efforts to support preventive and precautionary measures being taken by the country to contain the global pandemic.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 19:01 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01