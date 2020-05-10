Coronavirus: Ivanka Trump aide tests positive for COVID-19

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to US media outlets.

Ivanka works as a senior adviser to her father, US President Donald Trump, raising concerns that the virus could be circulating in circles that are in close contact with the 73-year-old president.

However, the assistant had been working from home for nearly two months and had not come into contact with Ivanka for nearly two weeks, reported CNN.

Both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have tested negative for the virus, according to US media outlet The Hill.

Kushner also works as a senior adviser to President Trump and has close access to him.

The reports come after another senior aide in the White House tested positive for the virus.

Katie Miller, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and married to Stephen Miller, a close adviser to President Trump, tested positive on Friday.

“She is a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump announced on Friday.

A US military official who had worked as Trump’s valet also reportedly tested positive this week.

The US has the most infections and most deaths from coronavirus than any other country. As of Sunday, more than 1.3 million cases had been confirmed in the country, and nearly 80,000 deaths.

