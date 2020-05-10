Coronavirus: Kuwait records its highest daily toll with 1,065 new cases

Kuwait recorded 1,065 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, its highest daily toll so far, raising the total to 8,688, according to the health ministry.



A health ministry spokesman said nine people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died due to complications, raising the death toll to 58. Meanwhile, a total of 2,729 people have recovered so far in the Kingdom.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Kuwait currently has 5,901 active cases receiving medical care with 114 in the intensive care units.

The government announced it will impose a total lockdown starting Sunday at 4 p.m. through May 30 to help slow the spread of the virus.



Read more: Kuwait to impose full lockdown, curfew for 20 days starting May 10



During the curfew, public sectors will work remotely and private sector activities, excluding vital ones, will be suspended, the statement said. All banks will be closed but will continue to provide services electronically.



Essential sectors like health, security, electricity, oil and municipal services, as well as private sector companies providing vital services like maintenance will be exempt from the curfew, interior minister Anas al-Saleh said in a televised news conference last week.

- With Reuters

Read more:

UAE sees spike in numbers with 781 new cases over past 24 hours

Coronavirus: Can pregnant mothers infect their children with COVID-19?

Saudi Arabian woman with COVID-19 undergoes C-section in Riyadh hospital



Last Update: 11:46 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46