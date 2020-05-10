Coronavirus: Oman confirms 175 new cases, raising total to 3,399

Oman's health ministry confirmed 175 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 3,399 in the Sultanate on Sunday.

The ministry also recorded new recoveries, raising the total to 1,117, while a total of 17 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded so far.



Of the new confirmed cases, 52 are Omani nationals and 123 are non-Omanis.



The first two coronavirus cases in Oman were announced on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.



Since then, the government has imposed strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. The lockdown in the capital Muscat was extended until the end of May and Ramadan mass gatherings were banned.

Authorities urged the public to adhere to preventative measures such as social distancing and staying at home to slow the spread of the virus.



“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.





