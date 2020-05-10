Coronavirus: One person in Bahrain infects 16 family members during Ramadan gathering

Sixteen family members in Bahrain contracted coronavirus from one infected relative during a Ramadan iftar gathering, the Ministry of Health announced in a statement on Saturday.

The family members did not comply with precautionary measures including avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask and social distancing, according to the statement. The infected person spread the contagious disease to all present family members including his parents, siblings as well as several children.



“Awareness is everyone’s responsibility, and guidelines must be adhered to in order to prevent the spread of the virus,” the health ministry said.



The ministry continues its efforts in expanding its testing capacity to maintain everyone’s safety by early detection of cases and contact tracing which preserves the health and safety of all citizens and residents, according to the statement.



Bahrain has recorded 4,774 total infection cases, with 2,055 recoveries and eight deaths so far, according to a Google tally.





The small island Kingdom allowed shops and industrial enterprises to reopen last week as the government eased restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Bahrain had shuttered non-essential shops and businesses in late March and barred entry of foreign visitors, but did not impose a curfew, unlike some other Gulf states.

