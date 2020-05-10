Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts 24-hour curfew on Samtah, al-Dayer governorates

Saudi Arabia will lift the coronavirus 24-hour curfews previously imposed on Samtah and al-Dayer governorates in Jazan region starting from Monday, as per the health authorities’ recommendation, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

Residents of Samtah will now be allowed to leave their homes to fulfill essential needs from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m given that they adhere to other coronavirus precautionary measures.

This is the latest in a series of actions the Saudi authorities have recently taken to ease coronavirus-lockdowns and curfews across the Kingdom.

On May 6, the lockdowns imposed on al-Faisaliah and al-Fadhliya neighborhoods in al-Ahsa province were lifted.

On May 2, the 24-hour lockdown imposed on al-Atheer district in Dammam was also lifted.

On April 29, the capital Riyadh started allowing malls to re-open to the public, given that they implement 13 coronavirus precautionary requirements, including thermal screening at all entrances and a ban on the entry of children under the age of 15.

The Saudi government had also revised its coronavirus curfew timings for the holy month of Ramadan, allowing residents to go out for essentials needs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

‘Danger hasn’t passed’

However, despite the easing of coronavirus measures in the Kingdom, Minister of Health Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah said on April 27 that the “danger has not passed.”

He said that the COVID-19 virus remained in all areas of the Kingdom and called on the public to continue following hygienic precautions such as wearing face masks.

