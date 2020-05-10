Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records its highest daily toll so far with 1,912 new cases

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily toll yet, raising the total in the Kingdom to 39,048, according to the health ministry.
Of the new cases, 35 percent are Saudis while 65 percent are of different nationalities.Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.
Even though the Kingdom’s daily new cases toll is significantly rising, it has maintained a relatively low death rate and high recovery numbers. The health ministry recorded nine new fatalities, raising the death toll to 246, that’s less than 0.7 percent of the total cases. Meanwhile, nearly 30 percent, 11,457 people, have recovered so far.
Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus treatment protocol, extensive testing and active screenings have helped the Kingdom maintain its relatively low death rate, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said last week.
