Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records its highest daily toll so far with 1,912 new cases

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily toll yet, raising the total in the Kingdom to 39,048, according to the health ministry.



Of the new cases, 35 percent are Saudis while 65 percent are of different nationalities.Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.



Even though the Kingdom’s daily new cases toll is significantly rising, it has maintained a relatively low death rate and high recovery numbers. The health ministry recorded nine new fatalities, raising the death toll to 246, that’s less than 0.7 percent of the total cases. Meanwhile, nearly 30 percent, 11,457 people, have recovered so far.



Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus treatment protocol, extensive testing and active screenings have helped the Kingdom maintain its relatively low death rate, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said last week.



The health sector has implemented a uniform treatment protocol developed by the Ministry of Health with a group of Saudi Arabian experts, according to al-Rabiah. The group meets daily to adjust the protocol accordingly based on new treatment methods, he added.

He also said extensive testing and active screenings have contributed to the Kingdom’s success in combating the spread of the virus. These efforts have helped medical teams in identifying and tracking cases before they can further spread the virus. Early detection and treatment have also prevented conditions from getting worse.

Saudi Arabia partially lifts lockdown

The Kingdom partially lifted lockdowns and curfew restrictions around the start of the Muslim holy month Ramadan while maintaining a full lockdown on Mecca and previously isolated neighborhoods, according to royal order from King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Some economic and commercial activities went back to business on April 29 and are allowed to remain open until May 13, coinciding from the sixth until the twentieth day of Ramadan, and official statements said.

Authorities confirmed that wholesale and retail trade stores will be allowed to resume their activities during the two-week period from April 29 until May 13, including inside shopping centers and malls.

Specific stores that do not achieve social distancing measures such as beauty clinics, barber salons, sports and health clubs, recreational centers, cinemas, beauty salons, restaurants, cafes and other activities determined by the competent authorities will continue to be restricted, according to an official statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Al Arabiya English's Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.

