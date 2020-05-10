Coronavirus: UAE sees spike in numbers with 781 new cases over past 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates saw a spike in daily cases recorded two weeks after easing restrictions with 781 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 19,198, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry also said that 13 people of different nationalities who had tested positive for the virus died due to complications, raising the death toll to 198. However, the UAE has maintained its higher recovery rate with an additional 509 new recoveries raising the total to 4,804.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

While the UAE may have partially lifted restrictions, the health ministry has been expanding its testing capacity in terms of numbers of tests as well as screening centers. An additional 29,000 tests had revealed the latest number of infections. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police launched a mobile testing center on Saturday.





The government had shortened the 24-hour lockdown to a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., then shortened it further from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Read more: UAE shortens curfew hours during Ramadan

The emirate of Dubai recently opened malls, cafes and restaurants while implementing precautionary measures including requiring everyone wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Children under the age of 12 and seniors over the age of 65 are still not allowed into malls and restaurants.

Supermarkets and pharmacies have been allowed to operate 24 hours a day and were never shut down. Entertainment destinations such as beaches and cinemas are still shut down until further notice.

Read more: Dubai eases coronavirus restrictions as it marks Ramadan: 10 questions answered



open/closed places in Dubai

Last Update: 10:40 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40