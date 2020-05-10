Coronavirus: US unemployment ‘probably going to get worse,’ says Treasury’s Mnuchin

The staggering US unemployment rate reported by the government on Friday amid coronavirus lockdowns may get even worse, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

“The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better,” Mnuchin told the Fox News Sunday program.

The unemployment rate surged to 14.7 percent in April, the Department of Labor reported.

That shattered the post-World War Two record of 10.8 percent touched in November 1982.

Mnuchin indicated the White House was talking about more fiscal measures to ease the economic pain from the pandemic. But, Mnuchin said the federal government did not want to bail out states that were “poorly” managed.

The White House is pushing for a payroll tax cut, he added.

Last Update: 14:30 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30